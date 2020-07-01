Arunachal: All measures adopted to stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease in ICR- DC

Itanagar- The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom accompanied by DMO Capital Dr. Mandip Perme convened a Press briefing today to clear the air with regards to the panic created after the result of two frontline workers came positive and also to give out assurance that all measures have been adopted to stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR )

The DC informed that all 114 Primary contacts of both have been traced out, of which results of 56 are Negative and rest are awaited.

Also, the 78 secondary contacts of both has been traced out and Swab collection of 58 done till now.

The DC informed that once all the results come out, further course of action would be taken whether there is need to declare containment zone or not. He stressed that we should refrain from jumping into conclusion as can be seen in the recent case wherein unnecessary misconceptions regarding community spread has been created which is misleading.

He urged that the citizens should learn to be responsible and refrain from sharing names of such people in social media. It eventually leads to stigmatising the person and his family which may also lead to unfortunate events.

He also informed that strict action would be taken against those involved in sharing such information and SP Capital is strictly pursuing the matter as FIR has been received with capital police.

Also highlighting that the two frontline workers had contracted the virus without coming in direct contact with the positive patients, the DC further stressed that there are possibilities of not properly following SoPs hence the citizens should learn to mandatorily follow the basic SoPs like wearing of mask, proper hand washing, maintaining health and hygiene and other precautionary measures which will help contain the disease from further spreading and always maintain social and physical distancing when one is out of house.

The DMO also highlighted that the State Govt had been very proactive to take all precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The health department is ensuring that all precautionary measures have been made for those working in CCC.

Watch Video

As PTC Facility Quaratine is also shutting down to facilitate restart of training of police personnels in the PTC, the DC informed that the entry of returnees from outside the State has been suspended temporarily from 01/07/2020 to 03/07/2020 except the emergent cases and exempted categories as per MHA’s order.

The registration of arrivals shall be resumed at State Quarantine Centre Lekhi w.e.f 04/07/2020 for paid quarantine centres at SQC Lekhi and Hotels as per the new SOPs and contact point of all arrivals shall be the Checkgate at Banderdewa, informed the DC. He also informed about that all returnees (Papum Pare District) may use the below portal for advance registration for hassle free movements through Banderdewa check gate.

Government of Arunachal Pradesh issued Inner line permit (ILP) is a must for entering the Gates. http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/register/papumpare/

DC further said that there are several big and small organization who are using labour force and they are allowed but subject to availability of seat, they are also requested to arrange their own quarantine facility like of SBI, SIB and others , the administration will provide magistrate, medical and other support and guidance. When asked about the charges of per head at facility quarantine, DC said that it may be Rupees Seven hundred per head but in case of paid quarantine the rate are already been fixed earlier and all the hotels are providing the accommodation with 50 % charges only.