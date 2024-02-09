Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

TARASO- 9 nos of air guns were surrendered to the District Administration, during an Air Gun Surrender programme organised by the DA Papumpare in collaboration with Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change at CO Office, Taraso on Wednesday last.

The function was attended by DC PapumPare Jiken Bomjen, DFO Tana Topu, ADC Balijan Takar Rava, ZPM Taraso Nabam Nuka police personnel, Gaon Buras, PRI leaders, school students and public of Taraso Circle.

All the attendees of the meeting pledged to discourage illegal hunting, consumption of wild animals and birds meat and to protect forest flora and fauna.

The Gaon Buras present in the meeting elaborated on the traditional customary rules, for protection of land rights, environment and public safety.

This is the second such Abhiyaan conducted at Taraso Circle.