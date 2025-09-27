Arunachal

Arunachal: AI Integration Workshop for ITI Instructors Concludes Successfully in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN-  The two-day workshop on “Empowering ITI Instructors with Artificial Intelligence for Smarter Teaching & Training” concluded yesterday at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Naharlagun.

Organized by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) in collaboration with the Rural Development Society (RDS), Naharlagun, and TUD FaCE Institute, Germany, the workshop aimed to equip ITI instructors with practical knowledge and tools for AI integration in vocational education.

During the valedictory ceremony, 23 instructors from all seven ITIs of the state received completion certificates from NIELIT Director R.K. Bigensana and SDE Assistant Director Gyati Kacho. The program covered modules including AI-assisted lesson planning, content generation, career guidance, skill mapping, and ethical AI usage in education.

Highlighting the workshop’s significance, NIELIT Director reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to digital transformation in vocational training, while Gyati Kacho emphasized continuous professional development to enhance instructor skills and trainee employability.

Led by Jorg Hafer of TUD FaCE Institute, Germany, the sessions provided hands-on exposure to AI tools, teaching methodologies, and strategies for integrating AI into day-to-day ITI teaching. The event was also attended by Tabu Dui, President of RDS, entrepreneur Kenyir Dui, K.L. Rathor, and senior consultants from PMU, SDE.

The workshop marked a major step toward modernizing vocational education in Arunachal Pradesh and preparing instructors to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.

