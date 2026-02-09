Arunachal: AI Explorer Training Begins in Roing School Students

ROING — A week-long orientation training programme on AI Explorer was inaugurated on Monday at the Panchayat Hall in Roing, marking a step towards introducing artificial intelligence concepts to school students in the district.

The programme was formally launched by Deputy Commissioner Fwerman Brahma (IAS). Officials present at the inaugural session included the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) and the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Roing.

The training is being organised by the State Council of IT and eGovernance under the Department of IT & Communication, in collaboration with Rancho Labs. The initiative is backed by the Technology Innovation Hub of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

Also Read- Prison Legal Aid Clinic Inaugurated at Sub-Jail Pasighat

According to officials, a total of 65 students from various schools in and around Roing have enrolled in the programme. The curriculum is designed to provide students with an introductory understanding of artificial intelligence, its applications, and its relevance in future careers.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence across sectors and underlined its long-term implications for education and employment. He encouraged students to actively engage with the training and make optimal use of the learning opportunity.

Also Read- Pema Khandu CM Inaugurates Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi at Modirijo

DDSE Amih Lego, in his address, urged students to remain informed about day-to-day technological developments, stressing the importance of adapting to rapid changes in the digital landscape. District Information Technology Officer Minam Apum also spoke on the occasion, emphasising the role of technology-driven initiatives in enhancing digital literacy among students.

Officials stated that the programme is part of broader efforts by the state to promote digital skills and early exposure to emerging technologies among school-going children.