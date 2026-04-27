Arunachal: AI, Cyber Security Workshop Held at DNGC in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- A one-day workshop on “Emerging Prospects of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics” was organised at Dera Natung Government College (DNGCI) on Monday, bringing together experts, students, and academicians to discuss the evolving landscape of digital technologies and cyber threats.

The programme was jointly organised by Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the college.

Bengia Ajum, senior journalist and Assistant Editor of The Arunachal Times, attended as the guest of honour and spoke on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in everyday life and journalism. He highlighted concerns over the misuse of AI tools to generate misleading or manipulative content, particularly on social media platforms.

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He cautioned that sharing personal data and images online can expose individuals to risks such as defamation, identity misuse, and digital fraud. Referring to his professional experience, he noted that media organisations frequently encounter cases related to cybercrime and misinformation. He also urged users to verify information before forwarding messages on platforms like WhatsApp, warning that misinformation can sometimes contribute to social tensions.

Addressing the gathering, M. Q. Khan, Principal of DNGCI, spoke about the dual nature of artificial intelligence, noting that while it enhances efficiency, it also enables more sophisticated cybercrimes. He emphasised the need for ethical responsibility and digital awareness, urging students to become informed users of technology and adopt safe online practices such as strong passwords and cautious engagement with unknown links.

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The welcome address was delivered by Tarh Achi, who highlighted the growing relevance of AI, cyber security, and digital forensics in governance, national security, and everyday life.

During the technical sessions, Ishaq Ahmed provided an overview of cyber security and digital forensics, describing them as essential tools for threat prevention and investigation. He discussed mechanisms such as firewalls, VPNs, and multi-factor authentication, and explained how cybercriminals exploit data collected from sources like public Wi-Fi, e-commerce platforms, and connected devices for fraud and identity theft.

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Another session by Rajkumar Meiraba Singh focused on the academic programmes and role of the university in training professionals in areas such as cyber security, policing, and forensic science. He highlighted the institution’s contribution to skill development and research, particularly in the northeastern region.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Miss Sone Tayeng, a student of the Department of Chemistry, marking the end of a programme that emphasised awareness as a key defence against cyber threats.