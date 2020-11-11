Arunachal: Agriculture Minister launches Organic Lalit Guava at Yachuli

Yachuli: Giving a major thrust to being vocal for local the Organic Lalit Guava Fruit was launched by Minister Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Diary Development Tage Taki in the presence of Bamang Felix , Minister Home, IPR and Parliamentary Affairs and Taba Tedir, Minister Education and Indigenous Affairs today at Alley Senyi ,Yachuli.

The lalit variety of guava is being grown by progressive farmer Likha Maj.

Emphasizing on the vital role of agriculture, Minister Agriculture Tage Taki spoke on the enormous employment impetus through retail trade, logistics and food processing linked to agriculture for Ziro I and Ziro II.

Minister Education Taba Tedir spoke on the nutritional value of organic Lalit Guava and its health benefits.

Bamang Felix, Minister Home spoke on the role of agriculture in Atmanirbhar India and how organic farming will reduce the dependence of vegetables from the neighboring states.

The Lalit guava is a selection from half-sib population of Apple Colour. This fruit developed by ICAR is a High yielder with wider adaptability. It is aptly responsive to pruning and suitable for high density plantings.

The fruit yield is 100 kg per plant per annum, higher than any other commercial guava variety.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

During the rainy season in 2017, Likha Maj, a young enterpreuer and a progressive farmer brought more than one lakh guava grafts of ICAR-CISH developed lalit to Yachuli, 80 km away from Arunachal capital Itanagar. Since then there has been no looking back for this young farmer.

In 2018, Maj provided 50,000 guava saplings free of cost to the farmers of Yachuli constituency to encourage them to start growing high yielding dependent plants.