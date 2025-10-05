Arunachal: “Agriculture 4.0” Training at CAU Pasighat Equips Youth with Next-Gen Farming Skills

PASIGHAT- In a significant step towards digital transformation of agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh, the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Pasighat, has concluded a 10-day skill-based training on “Agriculture 4.0 Technologies.”

The programme aimed to equip young agri-entrepreneurs with practical exposure to smart farming tools including 5G, IoT, drones, and 3D printing, setting a new benchmark for skill development in the North East.

The valedictory event was graced by Pankaj Lamba, Superintendent of Police, East Siang District, as the Chief Guest, and Ashokan of Siang Trust, Pasighat, as the Guest of Honour. The programme was presided over by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Swami, Dean, College of Agriculture, CAU, Pasighat.

The training programme, conducted from September 23 to October 4, 2025, was financially supported by NABARD and technically collaborated with AMTRON (Guwahati) and Amantya Technologies (New Delhi), with institutional backing from the 5G Spoke Lab under NEC Shillong.

Designed to equip 40 youth and agriculture graduates from Arunachal Pradesh with practical exposure to Precision Farming, IoT Applications, Drone Technology, 3D Printing, and 5G-enabled Smart Agriculture, the course saw wide participation and appreciation.

Experts from academia, industry, and government led interactive sessions and live demonstrations. Notable sessions were delivered by Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dr. Premaradhya N, Sushil Kumar (Former ADG, Department of Telecommunications, GoI), Arun Jey Prakash (MD & CEO, Aviocian Technologies), and teams from AMTRON, Amantya Technologies, Fyllo, and Invas Technologies.

Participants also visited TechCity, Guwahati, for hands-on exposure to innovations at the Drone School, 3D Printing Centre of Excellence, and 5G Hub.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Pankaj Lamba, IPS, praised CAU Pasighat for pioneering advanced agricultural training in the region, stating,

“Empowering young minds with science and technology is the most powerful way to build a progressive society. Initiatives like these not only enhance agricultural productivity but also inspire a new generation to serve the nation through innovation and knowledge.”

Guest of Honour Ashokan commended the university’s efforts in merging modern technology with traditional wisdom, adding,

“When farmers are empowered with the right tools and knowledge, they can lead a revolution in rural development.”

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Swami, Dean, CAU Pasighat, emphasized that the initiative is a milestone in promoting smart and sustainable farming through youth empowerment.

“Science and technology have always drawn inspiration from nature — the ultimate innovator — and we must continue to learn from nature to inspire future innovations,” he said.

Course Director Dr. Premaradhya N noted that the integration of 5G, IoT, drones, and digital fabrication will redefine agriculture in Northeast India.

The valedictory event concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants. The training programme received enthusiastic participation and positive feedback, marking a major step toward empowering rural youth with future-ready agri-tech skills in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047.