Arunachal: After the completion of Covid-19 Vaccination we will appeal the state govt to resume the railway services- Tarh Tarak

NAHARLAGUN- The railway services has been kept in halt due to Covid-19, But after the completion of Covid-19 Vaccination we will appeal the state government to resume the railway services, stated Tarh Tarak, member, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) who is also the BJP State Vice President.

Tarh was visited Naharlagun Railway station to take stock of the present situation of Railway services.

Tarak also informed that state government has kept Railway connectivity in top priority for better and easy transportation in state.

Survey and investigation has been done in various areas of Arunachal Pradesh such as Naharlagun to Gohpur ( Assam ) via Itanagar, Murkong selek jonai to Pasighat, Balukpong to Tawang and Likabali to Alo he informed.

Tarak also informed that meetings and dicussions will conducted time to time with the higher authorities for public amenities.