Arunachal: After the APPSC Fiasco, now the issue of illegal appointment of teachers in Longding is heating up

LONGDING/ ITANAGAR– After the APPSC paper leakage case, now the case of illegal appointment of teachers in Longding is heating up across the state. Realizing the seriousness of the matter, Education Minister Taba Tedir has announced a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the matter. It is expected that within a week the committee will submitted the report.

The issue of illegal appointment of teachers came to light when the Longding District Student’s Union ( LDSU ) took notice of the viral news circulating on social media about the illegal appointments of over 20 teachers Including the wife of Pankhu Wangso, BJP President of Longding district,.

Talking to media Tingo Wangsu, President of the LDSU, strongly condemned the illegal practices and urged the department to take immediate action.

The Union also held a meeting with the District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) on May 22, 2023, and demanded details of the appointment process from the department within two working days.

On the other hand Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress also wrote a latter to the SP, SIC Vigilance demanding immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged illegal Appointment of PRT Teachers, informed Tarh Johny, President APYC.