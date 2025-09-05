Arunachal: African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in West Siang District

AALO- The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been officially confirmed in West Siang district, raising alarm among pig farmers and authorities in Arunachal Pradesh. The highly contagious viral disease, often fatal for pigs but not harmful to humans, poses a significant threat to the state’s rural economy where pig farming is a major livelihood source.

The outbreak was confirmed by officials on September 4, 2025, prompting swift action from the district administration to contain its spread.

To prevent further spread, the West Siang District Magistrate, Liyi Bagra, announced the following restrictions: –

A ban on importing pigs from outside the district. – Prohibition of inter-district transportation of pigs and piglets.

Mandatory anti-mortem veterinary inspections for all pigs intended for slaughter, with inspected animals required to be ear-tagged.

This applies to both butchers and individuals slaughtering pigs for any purpose. – Legal action under relevant laws for anyone violating these rules.

The outbreak has raised concerns due to its potential to devastate local pig farming, a key economic activity in the region. Authorities are working closely with farmers to implement biosecurity measures and control the disease.

This is not the first ASF outbreak in the state. Earlier in 2025, on July 2, an outbreak was reported in Luaksim village, Longding district, confirmed by tests at the ICAR – National Research Centre on Pig in Guwahati. The detection followed reports of pig deaths and symptoms like nasal and ocular bleeding and high fever.

While the sources focus on West Siang, there are mentions of ASF alerts in other districts, such as Papum Pare, indicating a broader regional concern. The disease’s high mortality rate among pigs necessitates urgent and strict containment measures.