Arunachal: AESDSU distributes sanitizers to schools

PASIGHAT: ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – While showing their concern for the welfare of student communities of the district in connection with the growing cases of COVID-19 positive patients in the district, the All East Siang District Students’ Union ( AEDSDU ) led by President, Oyin Yosung donated hand sanitizers to the schools under the Chairmanship of Kaling Gao, Dy. Spokesperson of AESDSU today.

Informing about their noble initiative to distribute or donate hand sanitizers to schools, Kaling Gao said that the schools are gradually opening up shortly after Class X and XII classes were opened. But with the opening of all schools from 16th November the cases of transmission or spreading of COVID-19 may risk the lives of many students.

Hence we are taking up this preventive and precautionary measure to help the schools by donating hand sanitizers so that students are made fully sanitized with during the school days, added Gao.

As per AESDSU sources, some old aged persons have died in the district out of COVID-19 infection. Hence to stop such possible infection or transmit of the diseases further, the use of sanitizer is very important. Schools like IGJ Govt. Hr. Sec.School, D. Ering Higher Sec. Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pasighat etc were distributed with the hand sanitizers.