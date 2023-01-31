Arunachal: AESDSU conducts anti drug awareness programme

PASIGHAT- In a bit to fight against drug addiction menace among the students, the All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU) conducted a daylong anti-drug awareness programme today at Giidi Notko (festival ground), near Sibo Korong, Pasighat in which more than 1000 students attended from nearly 20 schools, including the students from lone Sainik school of the state, Sainik School, Niglok, Ruksin.

The anti drug awareness programme was also attended by Kaling Moyong, local MLA, Smti Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council, Yamik Dulom Darang, President, WASE with their activists, Dr. Tani Siram, Sr. Medical Officer, Drug De-addiction Rehab Centre, Pasighat and anti drug committee of Rani village and others.

Speaking on the burning topic, the legislator, Kaling Moyong appreciated the effort initiated by the team AESDSU and he too felt the urgent need to create massive and time bound awareness in order to stop or check the youths falling prey to the addictions of drug. While Okiam Moyong Borang, also raised concern about the growing cases of drug addictions in the district and suggested more such awareness programmes to spread messages against drug addictions which is destroying the lives of several youths today.

WASE President, Yamik Dulom Darang also sought for everyone’s support in fighting against the drug addictions and drug peddlers for which the team WASE has been working for the last several years. Anti drug East Siang led by Gumin Mize and Rani anti drug committee President, Tapir Darang also spoke on the occasion and advised the students to keep them away from the drug addiction. Dr. Siram from DDRC also spoke about the present cases of drug addiction and treatment going on in the rehab centre, Pasighat.

Meanwhile, Tonong Darang, President, AESDSU has appealed to everyone, especially the youths, students to keep themselves away from drug addiction which is rapidly spreading among the youths today. Darang said that it was a chosen plan and strategy of AESDSU to conduct the drug awareness programme as soon as he was elected as ………..the new president of the union, as enough effort was needed to check the growing cases of drug addiction in the district. He has advised the students to keep themselves away from the drug addictions and avoid persons or friends with drug addictions.

A student from Sainik School, Niglok, Nyali Ete also spoke about the ill effects of drugs and appealed to his fellow students of the state to keep themselves away from drug addiction. Also a student from Green Valley School, GTC Pasighat, Ms. Neyang Ering spoke about the ill effect of drug addiction and how drug addiction ruins the lives of several students today. She urged all students to keep themselves away from drug addiction.