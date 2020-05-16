Arunachal: AEKDSU holds protest rally demanding sufficient civil servants

Seppa- The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) took out a massive protest rally here today demanding a permanent ADC for Seppa (Hq) and filling up vacancies of nearly 60 Head and Admin-rank officers in the district.

The rally began from Nicham Sonam Bridge, Seppa and culminated at the general ground.

The union which has locked horns with the state government ever since former ADC got transferred is demanding for a permanent ADC for Seppa (HQ), preferably IAS-rank and filling all vacant Admin-rank offices in the district, viz CO, EAC, DIPRO, DACO, BDO, CDPO etc.

AEKDSU President Chakang Yangda addressing the gathering said “the union had served a 7-Day ultimatum to the chief secretary on May 6, pressing for their demands after former ADC of Seppa Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla got transferred prematurely. We are left with no other choice but to protest as the seven days have already expired.”

East Kameng has been fighting two fights, Coronavirus outbreak and shortage of Government machinery. On top of this detrimental situation, the ADC cum nodal officer to district level COVID-19 control room also got transferred. We have been only given false assurances by the Chief Secretary, Yangda said.

The union reasoned that due to “insufficient administrative cadres, developmental activities and initiatives in the district is severely hampered. It is the common public who suffers here the most as all the In-charge officers are overburdened owing to which they get hardly any time to work with an effective approach.”

Issue Chairman cum AEKDSU Speaker Ajay Matam informed that as a responsible organization, their contention is purely issue-based and that they condemn such sad state of affairs. We pledge that such step-motherly treatment towards our district won’t go unnoticed, he added.

Matam also said that the union may intensify such forms of democratic protests in its second phase of protest if their demands are not met.

Solidarity protests were also held by different student bodies at RGU, NERIST, DNGC and other parts of the state. The protest observers carefully abided by the Govt guidelines for Green Zone areas, AEKDSU informed.

Meanwhile the East Kameng Study Circle, RGU in a solidarity statement they stand in complete support of the students and public of Seppa who are fighting against Step-motherly treatment meted out to people of East Kameng by prematurely transferring the ADC cum Nodal Officer to District Control Room for COVID-19 in a time of great pandemic.

We believe that any district without sufficient government machinery cannot make any strides in any aspect; where the public are the worst sufferers. The shortage of nearly 60 HoDs and Admin grade officers depicts nothing but the lackadaisical attitude of the state government. The removal of a dedicated and significantly potential IAS officer from the ADC office itself speaks in volumes, EKSC-RGU maintained.