ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: AEDMA organsied Blood Donation drive to mark death anniversary of Late Taro Chatung

The event saw the collection of over 30 units of blood from generous volunteers, including ITBP jawans, NSS volunteers............

Last Updated: October 26, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: AEDMA organsied Blood Donation drive to mark death anniversary of Late Taro Chatung

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Electronic and Media Association (AEDMA), in collaboration with the Blood Center  RKM Hospital, organized a blood donation drive to honour the 5th death anniversary of its founding president, Late Taro Chatung.

The event saw the collection of over 30 units of blood from generous volunteers, including ITBP jawans, NSS volunteers from Dera Natung Government College, members of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), representatives from the media fraternity including APC, APUWJ, and the Arunachal Pradesh Media Welfare Society (APMWS) and other like minded people.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Talo Potom, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by Miss Sia Chatung the daughter of Late Taro Chatung and Swamiji from RK Mission Hospital as guest.

Also Read- NSCN(K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Longding

In his address, DC Potom praised AEDMA for organizing the drive to honor Late Chatung, who is regarded as the father of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh. He urged young journalists to follow in Chatung’s footsteps, citing his dedication to public service and journalism as an inspiration to the state.

Reflecting on Late Chatung’s career, Potom recalled his decision to leave public service as a Circle Officer to pursue journalism, leading to his impactful show News and Views on Doordarshan. “His determination to serve society through journalism left a lasting mark on the state,” Potom stated.

Also Read-  3 including 2 IRBn jawans arrested for weapon theft from armoury

JT Tagam, President of AEDMA, also paid tribute to Late Chatung, recalling his influential role in establishing journalism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event concluded with a floral tribute and a minute silence with a commitment to continue Chatung’s legacy of integrity and public service in journalism.

Tags
Last Updated: October 26, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSLSA conducts Mega Legal Awareness Camp

Arunachal: APSLSA conducts Mega Legal Awareness Camp

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week 2024.

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week 2024.

Australian High Commissioner calls on the Governor

Australian High Commissioner calls on the Governor

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green Discusses skill development initiatives for Arunachali youth

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green Discusses skill development initiatives for Arunachali youth

NID holds stakeholder meet for handicraft & handloom sector study in Arunachal

NID holds stakeholder meet for handicraft & handloom sector study in Arunachal

Arunachal Governor participates in the Discussion on ‘Security Challenges in the North East’

Arunachal Governor participates in the Discussion on ‘Security Challenges in the North East’

Arunachal: Town Planning Director calls for community action to rejuvenate Yagamso River

Arunachal: Town Planning Director calls for community action to rejuvenate Yagamso River

Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims

Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims

Make Swachhata a way of Life; Arunachal CM

Make ‘Swachhata’ a way of Life; Arunachal CM

Arunachal: Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, participates in the Swachh Bharat Diwas

Arunachal: Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, participates in the Swachh Bharat Diwas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button