Arunachal: AEDMA, APMWS team meets with IPR minister

ITANAGAR- A team from the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) and the Arunachal Press Media Welfare Society (APMWS), led by their respective presidents JT Tagam and Takam Sonia, met with the Minister for Department Information and Public Relations (IPR) Nyato Dukam at his Civil Secretariat office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, AEDMA and APMWS submitted a memorandum to the Minister expressing their discontent with a recent order issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). The order allows a specific media organization to regulate various media-related activities and policies, which has raised concerns among AEDMA and APMWS members.

JT Tagam President-AEDMA informed the Minister about AEDMA’s role and responsibilities for electronic and digital media in the state since its establishment in 2012 by Arunachal Pradesh’s first journalist, the late Taro Chatung.

“We have no enmity with any other media organization, but creating regulations or issuing orders that exclude AEDMA and other stakeholders is unacceptable,” said Tagam, urging the Minister to intervene and revoke the order.

APMWS President Takam Sonia also voiced strong concerns about the DIPR’s recent order, calling it undemocratic and stating that it restricts the rights of independent journalists and media houses not affiliated with the organizations specified by the DIPR.

“At APMWS, we represent more than 50 media houses and 100 journalists who work tirelessly on the ground. This order directly infringes on their rights,” stated Sonia, urging for the immediate withdrawal of the order.

Minister Nyato Dukam, after hearing the grievances of AEDMA and APMWS, assured them that he would address the issue and convene a meeting with relevant IPR department officials.

He also promised to organize a joint meeting within a set timeframe to resolve the issues between the media organizations in the state.