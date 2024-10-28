Arunachal: AEDMA, APMWS Resents Govt order on Media Coordination

NAHARLAGUN- The Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) has expressed strong disapproval over a recent order from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), which authorizes certain media organizations to oversee policies related to media, journalists, and other related activities in the state. In response, AEDMA submitted a representation to the Director of IPR, urging a rollback or modification of the order, said a press statement issued by AEDMA.

According to press statement, during a meeting with officials of DIPR and members of the Arunachal Press Media Welfare Society (APMWS) held at the DIPR Office conference hall on Monday, AEDMA President J.T. Tagam stated “AEDMA, founded in 2012 by the late Taro Chatung, the first journalist of Arunachal Pradesh, has been dedicated to the welfare of electronic and digital media houses across the state. AEDMA has consistently represented the interests of the state’s media fraternity. To bypass AEDMA in matters central to digital and electronic media policies and welfare, without prior consultation, undermines its established role and disrespects the legacy of the late Taro Chatung.

The order further excludes many independent journalists, media houses who actively contribute to journalism in the state but are unaffiliated with any particular media organization. By giving control over media-related matters to a single NGO or group, the DIPR risks marginalizing these journalists & media houses and limiting their access to essential resources, accreditation, and support programs crucial for their work and well-being.”

The AEDMA strongly urged the Department of IPR, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, to rescind Order No. IPR(PR)125/2011pt, dated October 22, 2024, and restore the DIPR as the sole authority for decision-making on media-related policies, accreditation, and welfare schemes.

Earlier, APMWS President Takam Sonia also voiced his dissatisfaction with the order, requesting the authorities to roll it back by November 16, failing which their organization may resort to a democratic protest. He asserted, “Such an order infringes upon the rights of independent media organizations, stifling the essence of democracy. APMWS operates under its own Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which differ from those of other organizations. The imposition of external norms by separate entities is inappropriate.”

In response to these concerns, the Director of IPR Onyok Pertin assured attendees that the memorandums would be presented to higher authorities for an appropriate resolution. He also encouraged media organizations in the state to work collaboratively for the welfare of both society and the state.