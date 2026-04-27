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Arunachal: Advocate Attacked Near IG Park, 4 Arrested

Advocate allegedly assaulted and nearly abducted after being mistaken for a drug supplier; police term act “unauthorised”.

Last Updated: 27/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Advocate Attacked Near IG Park, 4 Arrested

ITANAGAR-  What began as a routine evening run turned into a frightening ordeal for an advocate near IG Park in Itanagar.

According to police, a group of individuals allegedly mistook the lawyer for a drug supplier and confronted him. The situation quickly escalated. He was restrained, physically assaulted, and an attempt was made to forcibly take him away.

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But the victim managed to break free.

Running back into the safety of the park, he later approached police and filed a complaint.

Also Read- Class XII Student Found Dead in Naharlagun Hostel

Investigators say the accused were acting on information gathered through their own “private enquiry.” In their search for a suspected drug supplier, they wrongly identified the advocate as their target.

The probe has also revealed a troubling pattern. Before this incident, the group had allegedly picked up suspected drug users, assaulted them, recorded videos, and forced them to reveal names of alleged suppliers.

Police have made it clear—such actions are illegal.

Also Read- ED Busts Suspected Interstate Liquor Network

“No private individual or group has the authority to detain, interrogate or assault anyone,” officials stated.

Four persons, including a member of a self-styled anti-drug group, have been arrested. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

What happened?

An advocate was allegedly assaulted and nearly abducted near IG Park, Itanagar, after being mistaken for a drug supplier.

Why did it happen?

Police say the accused were conducting an unauthorised “private enquiry” to trace a suspected drug network.

What did the victim say?

The advocate stated he was:

  • Wrongfully restrained
  • Physically assaulted
  • Nearly taken away by force

He managed to escape and report the incident.

What did the investigation reveal?

  • The group had earlier detained suspected drug users
  • Victims were allegedly assaulted and filmed
  • Names of alleged suppliers were extracted under pressure

What action has been taken?

  • 4 accused arrested
  • FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
  • Investigation ongoing

Key issue

The case raises serious concerns about vigilantism and unlawful enforcement by private groups

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Last Updated: 27/04/2026
1 minute read
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