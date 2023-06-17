Arunachal: ADTU organises Career Guidance programme for students in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Guwahati based Assam Down Town University ( ADTU ) on Saturday has organised a Career Guidance programme at city hotel in Itanagar. 45 students from in and around Itanagar Capital region participated in this programme.

The Career Guidance programme started with a-brief introduction of Faculty members of the University Dr. Jyotiprasad kalita and Mr. Bishal Bhuyan.

Career guidance and counseling programs help individuals acquire the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to identify options, explore alternatives and succeed in society. Keeping this in mind both the faculty members explained every queries raised by participating students.

Dr. JP Kalita gave a introduction about the Career prospects after 12th standard in different areas. He also emphasised the importance of choosing the right career path in their life .

Further Mr. Bishal emphasised on the technical aspects of the various courses and programs which one can opt in their life and that is provided by Assam downtown University.

They also explain how the ADTU can help them in choosing a course to become success in their future.

There were more than 45 participants along with their parents attended the Career guidance event.

Majority of the participating students preferred Paramedical and Lab Technician as their career. While some students wanted to make their future in computer science.

Talking to Arunachal24, Dr JP Kalita, Faculty Member,, ADTU informed that “ High school is the most crucial stage in terms of a career. Lack of awareness and uncertainty drive many students toward making wrong career choices. Career Counseling plays a vital role for students in making them aware of available career opportunities.

Career counsellors drive students towards the right path by characterising a clear road map. A good career map helps students be on track and accomplish beneficial outcomes, Said ADTU Faculty Member Bishal Bhuyan.

Meanwhile, it was a comprehensive, developmental program designed to assist individuals in making and implementing informed educational and occupational choices.