ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Admin issued Proclamation notice to three individuals in connection with recent capital bandh call

The district administration may also seized properties of all of them under Section 7 of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA).......

Last Updated: May 21, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Admin issued Proclamation notice to three individuals in connection with recent capital bandh call

ITANAGAR-   The district administration of Itanagar Capital Region has issued Proclamation notice against Pan Arunahcal Joint Steering Committee Chairman Techi Puru, member Tadak Nalo and Nari Shakti member Teli Yamang. Notice against these three persons has been issued under the APUAPA Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The district administration may also seized properties of all of them under Section 7 of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) for being on the run or hiding even as a detention order has been issued against them.

The authorities issued proclamations requiring the appearance of three individuals accused of participating in a recent capital bandh call that disrupted peace in the state.

The Preventive Detention orders were initially issued against Teli Yamang, wife of Teli Legi, for her involvement in declaring a three-day capital bandh call from May 10 to 12, 2023. However, despite the authorities’ efforts to apprehend her, Teli Yamang has absconded and is evading police detention, compelling the authorities to declare her a proclaimed offender.

Related Articles

Similarly, Techi Puru, who actively participated in the capital bandh call, is also absconding and concealing himself to avoid arrest. He had uploaded a instigating video related to bandh call on social media has raised concerns, further emphasizing the need for his appearance.

The third one is Tadak Nalo, who was also involved in the capital bandh call, is currently absconding and avoiding police detention. Despite the diligent efforts of the authorities.

In light of these circumstances, the authorities have proclaimed that Teli Yamang, Techi Puru, and Tadak Nalo are required to appear before the designated authorities by June 19, 2023. Failure to comply with this proclamation may lead to legal consequences.

The respective police stations have been directed to serve copies of the proclamation orders to the accused individuals or their next of kin. Additionally, the orders will be prominently displayed at various conspicuous locations to ensure maximum visibility.

Tags
Last Updated: May 21, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

Itanagar: APCC celebrates Congress Victory in Karnataka

Itanagar: APCC celebrates Congress Victory in Karnataka

Arunachal: 235 cases Disposed during National Lok Adalat

Arunachal: 235 cases Disposed during National Lok Adalat

Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Lumpo village, distributed jackets to the BRO labourers in Zemithang

Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Lumpo village, distributed jackets to the BRO labourers in Zemithang

Bulyang Day Celebration: Torch bearer of Apatani community bulyang need to be revived and rejuvenated: Tage Taki

Bulyang Day Celebration: Torch bearer of Apatani community bulyang need to be revived and rejuvenated: Tage Taki

Arunachal: Cheechung Chukhu joins as the new DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Cheechung Chukhu joins as the new DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: No stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage- Tage Taki

Arunachal: No stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage- Tage Taki

Arunachal: Local dailies fail to hit stands- Capital Bandh DAY-2

Arunachal: Local dailies fail to hit stands- Capital Bandh DAY-2

Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered

Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered

Arunachal: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh- DAY-1

Arunachal: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh- DAY-1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button