Arunachal: Admin issued Proclamation notice to three individuals in connection with recent capital bandh call

ITANAGAR- The district administration of Itanagar Capital Region has issued Proclamation notice against Pan Arunahcal Joint Steering Committee Chairman Techi Puru, member Tadak Nalo and Nari Shakti member Teli Yamang. Notice against these three persons has been issued under the APUAPA Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The district administration may also seized properties of all of them under Section 7 of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) for being on the run or hiding even as a detention order has been issued against them.

The authorities issued proclamations requiring the appearance of three individuals accused of participating in a recent capital bandh call that disrupted peace in the state.

The Preventive Detention orders were initially issued against Teli Yamang, wife of Teli Legi, for her involvement in declaring a three-day capital bandh call from May 10 to 12, 2023. However, despite the authorities’ efforts to apprehend her, Teli Yamang has absconded and is evading police detention, compelling the authorities to declare her a proclaimed offender.

Similarly, Techi Puru, who actively participated in the capital bandh call, is also absconding and concealing himself to avoid arrest. He had uploaded a instigating video related to bandh call on social media has raised concerns, further emphasizing the need for his appearance.

The third one is Tadak Nalo, who was also involved in the capital bandh call, is currently absconding and avoiding police detention. Despite the diligent efforts of the authorities.

In light of these circumstances, the authorities have proclaimed that Teli Yamang, Techi Puru, and Tadak Nalo are required to appear before the designated authorities by June 19, 2023. Failure to comply with this proclamation may lead to legal consequences.

The respective police stations have been directed to serve copies of the proclamation orders to the accused individuals or their next of kin. Additionally, the orders will be prominently displayed at various conspicuous locations to ensure maximum visibility.