Arunachal: Admin ceased illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

PALIN- District Administration Kra Daadi led by Town Magistrate Palin, Rido Tarak, CO (Trade & Commerce) Jina Bagang, Executive Magistrate, Kumman Thungwa and Superintendent (Tax, Excise & Narcotic) Byabang Hare, raided various shops, Gumtis and wine Shops in Palin town to check Trading License and illegal selling of alcohols.

The District Admin team ceased illegal IMFL/Beer and sealed many shops in Palin for not producing any valid documents.

The District Administration Kra Daadi is very serious about illegal selling of alcohol and warned the perpetrators that in near future if they are found to be indulged in such illegal activity, strict legal action will be initiated against them.

Further, the team appealed everyone to cooperate the District Administration by applying for proper Trading License to run the business and avoid such illegal activities.

Earlier on 11th June 2022, Deputy Commissioner Kra Daadi, Higio Tala and his team visited various ongoing Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects under Tarak Lengdi circle and took status report of the same.

He interacted and encouraged the ground level workers who are engaged in road construction activity to complete the works at time bound manner and also appealed them to take precautions during this monsoon and follow the safety measures.

He was satisfied with the ongoing works being carried out despite these continuous torrential rains.