Arunachal: Adis of Siang celebrate Unying Giidi in Boleng

BOLENG- The Unying Giidi (festival) of Adis of Siang district has been started with much fanfare and traditional fervor in a organised manner here at General Ground today.

Inagaurating the festival, Union minister for Port, Shipping & Water Ways Sarbananda Sonawal wished the people for best luck and successful celebration of the festival.

The union minister while lauding the locals for preserving the rich culture and tradition, asked them to promote and develop it for future generations.

The union minister also said that North-East has multiple cultural diversity which need to showcase it to the larger world in order to promote tourism.

Sonowal also said that the NDA government in the centre and state are reaching to the unreached people after coming to the power.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao said the state has rich culture and tradition which need to be preserved for the future generation.

“We have to continue and imbibe the responsibility to preserve our rich culture for our future generation”, Gao said.

Citing ‘loss of culture is loss of identity’, the MP also asked everyone to speak with their children in local dialect to preserve dying languages.

Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing informed that the Unying Giidi is the largest festival of Adis of Siang district which is celebrated in a grand manner for a long period. It is believed as the start of New Year of Adis.

He said the festival this time is being celebrated in organized way to showcase the unique rich cultural heritage of the area.

Siang Unying Giidi Celebration Committee-2023 president Tangiat Tamut and Obang Mibang also spoke on the occasion.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Talem Taboh and other dignitaries from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh attended the inagaural day.

Earlier, the program started with Taaku Taabat (traditional altar), reception of the guests with Ponung dance followed by show case of Hobo Molik (traditional Mithun fight), Taapu Dance and theme dance by women folk and bullet ride from Royal Siang Riders and Assam.

The three-day festival shall witness competition like Tapu dance, Rellong, Bari, Nenem, epuk apki (arrow shooting), hamak paki (lightning fire), tug of war etc.