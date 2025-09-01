Festival

Arunachal: Adis Celebrates Solung Festival with Traditional Fervor

Observed every year in the first week of September, Solung is a five-day harvest festival that symbolizes the spirit of prosperity, protection, and fertility.

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh came alive with vibrant colors, traditional dances, and community feasts as people across the state celebrated the Solung Festival, the biggest socio-religious festival of the Adi community.

Observed every year in the first week of September, Solung is a five-day harvest festival that symbolizes the spirit of prosperity, protection, and fertility.

The celebrations began with prayers to the goddess Kine Nane, the deity of crops and prosperity, followed by rituals to appease Doying Bote, the god of animals, and Gumin Soyin, the household guardian spirit.

Traditional dances such as the Ponung dance were performed by women, while men engaged in the ceremonial mithun (bos frontalis) sacrifice, considered a symbol of wealth and social status.

Villagers also brewed local rice beer (Apong), prepared traditional dishes, and organized community feasts to strengthen social bonds.

Ministers  and other dignitaries attended the celebrations in various districts, highlighting the importance of preserving Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage.

“Festivals like Solung are not only about rituals but also about unity, identity, and passing traditions to the younger generations”.

In urban centers such as Pasighat, Aalo, and Itanagar, the Solung festival was marked by colorful processions, cultural programs, and exhibitions showcasing Adi art, craft, and folklore.

The event attracted tourists as well, giving them a glimpse into the unique traditions of the state.

The Solung Festival continues to stand as a reminder of the deep connection between the Adi people and nature, where every ritual reflects gratitude towards land, crops, livestock, and the environment.

