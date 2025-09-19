Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

PASIGHAT- The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has announced a 12-hour bandh in Siang and Upper Siang districts from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM on September 22, 2025, to press for what it termed its “legitimate and urgent demands.”

Addressing a press conference at Boleng, AdiSU leaders outlined four key demands:

Immediate removal of alleged illicit paramilitary stationing in Siang and Upper Siang. Eviction of illegal encroachments from government school premises in Siang. Revocation of suspension orders issued against eight GBs/HGBs by the Siang Deputy Commissioner. Halt of Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) activities for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) until all 31 affected villages are properly consulted.

Also Read- APBG Mourns the Passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, Mother of Jarpum Gamlin

AdiSU President Jirbo Jamoh and Speaker-cum-Issue Chairman Kalen Tadeng said memorandums had earlier been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office on August 25 and again on September 11, but “no response has been received.” They termed the bandh a last resort, citing “step-motherly treatment” towards the Adi community.

However, the Union clarified that exemptions will apply. Students appearing for exams, teachers, magistrates on duty, milk vans, military movements, and medical emergencies will not be affected by the bandh.

The bandh call has raised concerns over normal life in Siang and Upper Siang districts, as residents await the government’s response to the Union’s charter of demands.