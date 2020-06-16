Arunachal: Adi Mising Baane Kebang condemns killing of Rituparna Pegu at Guwahati

Pasighat- (By Maksam Tayeng )- While strongly condemning the brutal killing of one Rituparna Pegu of Dhemaji district, Assam at Guwahati on 12th June last, the Adi Mising Baane Kebang (AMBK), a common organization of Adis and Misings of Arunachal and Assam, has also demanded the Assam Government to give stringent punishment to the killers of Pegu while giving adequate compensation to late Pegu’s wife and child.

In a grieving message, AMBK Secretary General, Okom Yosung said that “ killers of late Pegu be given stringent punishment not less than death penalty. And for speedy justice the case should be handed over to a fast track court under the supervision of a senior High Court judge.

The AMBK has also seconded the demand of Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the All Mising Students’ Union of Assam wherein compensation of not less than a sum of Rs. 15,00,000/- with a government job to widow of late Pegu be given.

While talking to this scribe, Okom Yosung also said that, the Adis and Misings of both Adi and Mising tribes/societies settled along the mountain and valleys of middle and eastern Arunachal and plains of Assam will always stand together to fight against any injustice meted out to Adis and Misings.