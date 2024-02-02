Arunachal: Adi community of Payum and Kaying circles celebrates Donggin festival

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Along with rest of the districts, the Adi Bori communities of Payum and Kaying circles in Siang district living here Pasighat and its vicinity areas celebrated their Donggin festival with great pomp and gaiety today at Jarku village, Pasighat.

The Donggin festival celebration was attended by Mrs Rebecca Panyang Megu, Dy. Chief Councilor of Pasighat Municipal Council as Chief Guest, Okeng Tayeng, Councilor Ward No.of PMC and Tagom Darang, Gaon Burah of Jarku village as Special Guest.

The celebration of Donggin marks the begging of New Year in Bori community of Adi tribe which are celebrated in the month of January, February and March.

The Boris are mainly settled in Payum and Kaying Circle of Siang District and Donggin has been celebrated from generations together, informed Tabang Gaduk, Chief Adviser, Donggin Festival Celebration Committee, Pasighat.

Gaduk further informed that, Donggin is a festival of abundance and richness in which Pigs and Mithuns are sacrificed as a rites and rituals to worship natural God and Goddesses for peace & prosperity of humanity, to free from natural calamities, accidents, diseases and to prevent effects of evil spirit in the coming days especially during active farming seasons and for good crops.

Gaduk also narrated the history and origin of Donggin festival during the celebration passing on the Donggin messages to youngsters.

Rebecca Panyang Megu Councilor, Dy. Chief Councilor and Okeng Tayeng, Councilor Ward while attending the festival urged the Adi Bori community to organize the Donggin festival in more befitting manner and advised them to maintain their festival and culture so that other community could also join together as festivity brings oneness and brotherhood among one another.