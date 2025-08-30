Arunachal

Arunachal: Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang East Unit Donates 513 Books to Needy Students of Govt. Primary School, JNC Campus

The books were then distributed to the students through the Chairman of the School Management Committee, in the presence of the Headteacher and teaching staff.

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a commendable effort to support education for all, the executive members of the Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang (ABAK), East Siang District Unit, donated 513 books to the Dy. Director of School Education (DDSE), East Siang District, Pasighat on Thursday.

This generous contribution will go toward aiding the education of underprivileged students, particularly those at the Govt. Upper Primary School, JNC campus.

The books, primarily for Class VI and VII students, were collected and organized by ABAK East Siang Unit. Miti Megu Perme, the President of ABAK-ES, led the donation effort by securing textbooks from available community sources and handing them over to the education department.

The books were then distributed to the students through the Chairman of the School Management Committee, in the presence of the Headteacher and teaching staff.

Miti Megu Perme emphasized the unit’s commitment to supporting the community, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, skill development, and combating drug abuse and child protection issues in society.

The initiative aligns with the ongoing textbook donation drive launched by the District Education Department (DDSE), supported by the Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District. On August 15, 2025, the department kickstarted the drive on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, calling on the community to donate textbooks to aid rural students and schools.

This collaboration between the community-based organization (CBO) and the district administration has already garnered substantial support, with over 1,000 books collected so far.

Odhuk Tabing, the DDSE, expressed his gratitude toward ABAK-ES Unit for their substantial contribution, acknowledging the unit’s significant role in supporting the noble educational cause. He also assured that more organizations are expected to join the drive in the coming days, further strengthening the movement for educational upliftment in East Siang.

This donation drive underscores the power of community action, with ABAK-ES standing as a prime example of how collective efforts can make a lasting impact on the lives of students in need.

