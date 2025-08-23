Arunachal: Adi Baane Kebang Clarifies Stand on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Amid Allegations of Silence

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), the apex and appellate body of the Adi tribe, has clarified its stance on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) following criticism of its alleged silence on the issue. The clarification came during a press conference held at the Pasighat Press Club on Friday.

Addressing the media, Tanon Tatak, President of ABK, said the organization is committed to the welfare and larger interest of the Adi community and rejected claims of indifference. He revealed that ABK leaders had met with representatives of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIF) on August 2 in Pasighat. During the meeting, SIF had requested ABK’s visit to Geku, one of the project-affected areas.

Tatak explained that due to logistical constraints and the ongoing monsoon, ABK’s visit to affected villages such as Geku, Yingkiong, and Riga has been scheduled for October, after the Solung festival and once conditions normalize.

“Our team should not be misunderstood as being unsupportive. We are neither pro-dam nor anti-dam at this moment. We will act only in the larger interest of the Adi community. I am always available for my people, and we will not shy away from our responsibilities,” Tatak stated.

The NHPC has proposed three sites in Upper Siang and Siang districts for the construction of the SUMP—between Parong and Deging villages, at Ugeng near Riga, and between Ditte-Dime and Geku. Surveys are ongoing to assess feasibility.

While the government has projected the dam as a major boost to infrastructure and the regional economy, local communities and organizations have expressed strong opposition, citing risks of displacement, environmental degradation, and threats to indigenous culture and livelihood.

Amid these protests, sections of the community feel that ABK has not been assertive enough in negotiating with the government. The coming months will determine how ABK leadership balances the concerns of project-affected people with the government’s insistence on SUMP in the name of national interest.