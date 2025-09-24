Arunachal

Arunachal: Adi Artistes Association Pays Tribute to Musical Legend Late Zubeen Garg in Pasighat

The event featured floral tributes, song dedications, and speeches celebrating the life and contributions of the musical icon.

Last Updated: 24/09/2025
1 minute read
Also Read- Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

PASIGHAT – The Adi Artistes Association (AAA) of Arunachal Pradesh organized a heartfelt condolence programme to honor the legendary singer Late Zubeen Garg, whose music touched millions across the North-East and beyond. The tribute took place at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat on Tuesday evening (Sept 23).

The event featured floral tributes, song dedications, and speeches celebrating the life and contributions of the musical icon.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

AAA General Secretary John Gao led the proceedings, joined by prominent folk artiste Delong Padung and several community members. A condolence message to Zubeen Garg’s bereaved family was read out on behalf of AAA, followed by a one-minute silence in his honor.

Speaking at the event, respected cultural figure Bhaskar Tamuli from the Assamese Society, Pasighat, said, “Music unites people in the spirit of brotherhood, and the love and tributes for Zubeen Garg from Pasighat, the Siang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, the North-East, and the nation, reflect our reverence for this legendary artiste.”

Also Read- Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

The AAA stated that the programme was a moment of unity and remembrance, celebrating the immortal legacy of Late Zubeen Garg, whose music will continue to inspire generations.

Tags
Last Updated: 24/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Honoured with ‘Outstanding Public Service Award’ by Hindu College Alumni Association

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Honoured with ‘Outstanding Public Service Award’ by Hindu College Alumni Association

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on Sept 22, Lay Foundation Stones for ₹3,700 Cr Heo & Tato-I Hydro Projects

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on Sept 22, Lay Foundation Stones for ₹3,700 Cr Heo & Tato-I Hydro Projects

Arunachal Pradesh to Revise Teacher Transfer Orders After Reviewing 203 Appeals

Arunachal Pradesh to Revise Teacher Transfer Orders After Reviewing 203 Appeals

Arunachal: Parong Village Signs MoU Backing Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Adding Momentum to Community Endorsements

Arunachal: Parong Village Signs MoU Backing Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Adding Momentum to Community Endorsements

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp held at Jangda Village in Tawang

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp held at Jangda Village in Tawang

Arunachal: Govt Enforces NPA Surrender for TRIHMS Doctors, Sparks Debate Amid Healthcare Strain

Arunachal: Govt Enforces NPA Surrender for TRIHMS Doctors, Sparks Debate Amid Healthcare Strain

Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

APBG Mourns the Passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, Mother of Jarpum Gamlin

APBG Mourns the Passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, Mother of Jarpum Gamlin

NAMSAI- NABARD inaugurated a Rural Haat at Diyun and launched the JIVA Natural Farming Project at Mahadevpur in Namsai district today.

Arunachal; NABARD Inaugurates Rural Haat at Diyun, Launches JIVA Natural Farming Project in Namsai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button