Arunachal: Adi Artistes Association Pays Tribute to Musical Legend Late Zubeen Garg in Pasighat

PASIGHAT – The Adi Artistes Association (AAA) of Arunachal Pradesh organized a heartfelt condolence programme to honor the legendary singer Late Zubeen Garg, whose music touched millions across the North-East and beyond. The tribute took place at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat on Tuesday evening (Sept 23).

The event featured floral tributes, song dedications, and speeches celebrating the life and contributions of the musical icon.

AAA General Secretary John Gao led the proceedings, joined by prominent folk artiste Delong Padung and several community members. A condolence message to Zubeen Garg’s bereaved family was read out on behalf of AAA, followed by a one-minute silence in his honor.

Speaking at the event, respected cultural figure Bhaskar Tamuli from the Assamese Society, Pasighat, said, “Music unites people in the spirit of brotherhood, and the love and tributes for Zubeen Garg from Pasighat, the Siang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, the North-East, and the nation, reflect our reverence for this legendary artiste.”

The AAA stated that the programme was a moment of unity and remembrance, celebrating the immortal legacy of Late Zubeen Garg, whose music will continue to inspire generations.