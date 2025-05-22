ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ADG BRO Reviews Projects Along Indo-China Border

The ADG visited the 44 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) Headquarters at Aalo (Along), West Siang district.

PASIGHAT-   Additional Director General Border Roads (East), Harendra Kumar, conducted an extensive review of ongoing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects in forward areas along the Indo-China border during his recent visit to Shi-Yomi and West Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

After inspecting key road and bridge projects under Project Brahmank in East Siang district, the ADG visited the 44 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) Headquarters at Aalo (Along), West Siang district.

Accompanied by Chief Engineer (Project Brahmank) SC Looniya and Commander 44 BRTF, Col Arjun Gulati, Kumar continued on a sector visit to assess critical infrastructure works along strategic routes.

Key stretches under inspection included:

  • Along–Kaying Road
  • Kaying–Tato Road
  • Tato–Mechuka Road
  • Mechuka–Tongkorla Road
  • Tongkorla–Yarlung Road
  • Yarlung–Trijunction Road

These roads are crucial for enhancing strategic connectivity and mobility in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

During his field visits, Kumar directed BRO officers to adhere strictly to project timelines to ensure early connectivity to remote border regions.

He emphasized the importance of construction quality and BRO’s role in national development and regional integration.

He also lauded the persistent efforts of 44 BRTF and its sub-units, especially their swift action in ensuring road clearance amid ongoing monsoon conditions.

Kumar offered technical guidance to on-ground teams and encouraged personnel to maintain high standards of service in support of national security and local welfare.

