Arunachal: Additional MoUs Signed in Boleng for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

BOLENG- The process of stakeholder engagement for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) moved forward on Tuesday as additional Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by residents of Sitang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district.

The signing ceremony was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Boleng and was overseen by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu. Officials described the event as another important step in the ongoing pre-feasibility process of the proposed hydropower and multipurpose infrastructure project.

According to the district administration, 12 additional households from Sitang village signed the MoU for the preparation of the project’s Pre-feasibility Report (PFR). Earlier, 59 households had signed similar agreements during a previous MoU signing programme conducted on February 21, 2026.

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With the latest additions, a total of 71 out of 84 households in Sitang village have now formally consented to the MoU process, taking overall participation to 84.52%.

Officials stated that the growing participation reflects increasing community engagement in discussions surrounding the proposed project. The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has been under consideration as a major infrastructure initiative in the region, involving multiple stakeholders including local communities, the district administration and NHPC.

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The administration said efforts are continuing to ensure transparent communication and consultation with affected communities during the preliminary stages of the project. Authorities also noted that the signing of MoUs for the PFR does not constitute final project approval but forms part of the early-stage assessment and consultation process.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu reiterated the administration’s commitment to facilitating dialogue between residents and project authorities, with emphasis on informed participation and community involvement in developmental initiatives.

The district administration further stated that consultations and outreach efforts would continue as part of the broader engagement process linked to the proposed project in the Siang region.