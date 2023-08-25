Arunachal: Additional DG NCC North East Region calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Major General Gagan Deep, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps, North East Region called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th August 2023. They discussed augmentation of NCC activities in the State.

The Additional Director General NCC apprised the Governor about the activities of NCC in the State and highlighted the challenges being faced by the NCC Directorate.

The Governor emphasized on promotion of NCC in every educational institute of the State. He said that every student in the School, College and University must have the opportunity to join this premier youth development organization.

The Governor also suggested the NCC Additional Director General to advise his officers in the State to put in concerted effort to train the cadets from Arunachal Pradesh so that they become competent and qualify for the Republic Day parade and eventually be motivated to join the Indian Armed Forces.

The Governor assured the Additional DG that the State would provide supporting staff, training facilities and offices for conducting more programmes in different parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Additional Director General, NCC, NER was accompanied by Brig SS Gill, Group Commander, NCC, Tezpur.