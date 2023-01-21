ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ADC Yachuli appeals people to shun hunting

ADC Babu appealed the people to protect and preserve the ecological balance and natural resources of the area.

Arunachal: ADC Yachuli appeals people to shun hunting and preserve ecology

YACHULI-   Yachuli Additional Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu urged the people of Yachuli and Yazali circles to shun hunting and  preserve the ecology of their areas for a better tomorrow.

Addressing the gathering at the Awareness-cum-Official Declaration Programme banning hunting, fishing, timbering and destruction of natural resources in Dodo area last Thursday, ADC Babu appealed the people to protect and preserve the ecological balance and natural resources of the area.

Appreciating the good work of All Dodo Youth Association in organizing the awareness camp, Babu also urged the inhabitants of the area to generously contribute sufficient land for construction of inter-village roads. Development would be faster and more inclusive when we have good roads touching our hitherto unreachable lands which can be brought to good use, he explained.

Circle Officer Yazali Tashi Wangchu Thongdok lauded the efforts of the local public and All Dodo Youth Association for their initiatives in conserving the flora and fauna and protection of natural vegetation of their area. He pointed out that Yachuli Forest Range was located adjoining to Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and urged the people to preserve the indigenous species of the birds and animals of the area.

Yachuli Range Forest Officer Likha Obi urged the people to avoid illegal hunting, pouching and felling down of trees in the range. If anybody is found to be indulging in theses illegal activities in my jurisdiction, the guilty persons would be booked under the Wildlife Act 1972 and Assam Forest Conservation Act, he cautioned.

While explaining that forests were the sources of drinking water, local leader Joram Tath also appealed the people to abstain themselves from rampant destruction of their flora and fauna and urged them to save the natural vegetation to ensure availability of drinking water in the villages. He also urged the Yachuli Forest Sub-Division to organize afforestation drive from time to time.

The function was also attended by people of Dodo Panchayat, Gaon Buras, Gaon Buris and other public.

