Arunachal: Achieving students of Siang district felicitated at ABK Annual Excellence Award, Boleng

Pasighat: Adi Baane Kebang with ABK Siang District jointly organized ABK Annual Excellency Award 2020 at Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Boleng in Siang district today in which best performing students in AISSE, AISSCE etc were felicitated.

The excellence awards were handed over to total 14 students by award ceremony Chief Guest, Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng, Guest of Honour, Talem Jamoh, Dy. Director of School Education, Siang District, Special Guest cum Chief Advisor, ABK, Rajeev Takuk who also happens to be the Dy. Commissioner of Siang District, ABK Women Wing President as observer, Olen Megu Damin and ABK Siang District President Tahong Mibang in the presence of ABK Youth Wing V/P Sanju Taloh with ABK executive members from Siang District, ABK East Siang representatives amidst the achieving students and their parents.

Speaking on the award ceremony, Ojing Tasing said that the initiative of ABK to felicitate best performing students in academic careers is very praiseworthy as such recognition makes students achieve more. While banking on more improved education policy, Tasing also suggested ABK and its Academic Board to come up with a provision to provide scholarships for poor and performing students by generating a Corpus Fund in ABK. Tasing also opined hope that the other students of Siang District will also get inspired from the achievement of today’s award receiving students.

While as a Guest Of Honour, DDSE Siang District, Talem Jamoh in his brief speech banked on improving quality education by ensuring quality teachings by teachers who can really help students excel in their academic career. “We are already in the process to pick and choose performing teachers to improve the education scenario of Siang District and to begin with either non performing teachers will be pull out or they will be made to perform”, said Jamoh who hails from Pangin-Boleng area and desires to improve the quality education in Siang District. Jamoh also said that Pangin-Boleng MLA, Tasing is also strongly batting on the improvement of quality education in his constituency as education is the backbone of the society and schools & colleges are the source of strength.

On his part, Rajeev Takuk, Dy. Commissioner, Siang District, also as Chief Advisor, ABK advised the achieving students to perform better and maintain excellence in higher studies also. While appreciating the good leadership of ABK President, Er. Getom Borang, Takuk said that ABK is doing better for the society under Borang’s stewardship who with Dr. David Gao with few others had initiated Academic Board ABK and he too felt the need for Sponsoring and giving scholarship to economically weak students (excelling one) so that he/she could completes his/her courses.

While, Olen Megu Damin, President, ABK Women Wing as Observer of the Annual Excellence Award squarely appreciated the good arrangement of ABK Siang Unit under the leadership of Taho Mibang, President as Organizing Secretary and Onil Taki, Organizing Secretary cum Jt. Secretary, AB ABK Siang District Unt. While advising the award receiving performing students, Mrs Damin urged them to maintain their performance and succeed in life to serve the society in future. She also batted for promoting traditional shawl (Ku:yet) and presented a new design of traditional coat to MLA Tasing and DC Takuk and appealed to all other women to revive the weaving of traditional dresses of Adis. While Tahong Mibang, President, ABK Siang Unit expressed happiness over the success of the programme who concluded saying that, the felicitation programme was to encourage these young achievers as they are the future of the Adis, state and the nation.

ABK has already organized Annual Excellence Award 2020 at Namsai, Pasighat and Boleng successfully and the same award programme will also be organized at Roing and Tato-Monigong areas also so that young achievers of Adis are recognized and felicitated, informed Jobomchang Mengu, Spokesperson ABK.