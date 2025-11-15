Arunachal: Acheso Village Marks Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

ACHESO ( Anini, Dibang valley ) Acheso Village, the first Indian village along the International Border in Anini Circle of Dibang Valley, observed Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas with pride and cultural vibrancy to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda. The programme was supported by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, and organized by the District Administration of Dibang Valley.

The event opened with a flag hoisting ceremony and the singing of the National Anthem by students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Anini, followed by a floral tribute to Birsa Munda and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by attending dignitaries.

In his welcome address, SDO Shri Lijum Ete emphasized the significance of celebrating tribal pride and remembering leaders who shaped India’s cultural and freedom legacy.

Also Read- Cultural Fest Marks Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas in Tawang

A key highlight of the event was the detailed address by Superintendent of Police, Dibang Valley, Shri Manish Shaurya. He spoke extensively on the life and contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, describing him as “Dharti Abba” and one of India’s most revered tribal freedom fighters and social reformers. He traced Birsa Munda’s life—from his birth in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand to his leadership in uniting tribal communities through the Ulgulan (The Great Tumult) movement.

Shri Shaurya highlighted Birsa Munda’s resistance to British exploitation, his advocacy for indigenous land rights, and his commitment to preserving tribal culture and identity. Despite attaining martyrdom at just 25, he noted, Birsa Munda’s legacy continues to inspire tribal communities across India, making his birth anniversary a nationally significant observance.

Chief Guest Shri Theko Tayu, ZPC, Dibang Valley, underlined the contemporary relevance of Birsa Munda’s ideals, encouraging the community to uphold his values of unity, courage, and cultural preservation.

The celebration concluded with cultural performances by JNV Anini students, showcasing Acheso’s rich tribal heritage and adding colour and enthusiasm to the occasion.