Arunachal: ACCI called of 72 hours shutter down in capital region

Itanagar: As the state government agreed to fulfill the three point demands, the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) on Sunday has called off their scheduled proposed 72 hours shutter down on 10 Aug next.

The decision was taken when the chief minister Pema Khandu discuss the matter with the ACCI here on Sunday, informed secretary general ACCI, Toko Tatung during press conference here at Arunachal Press Club today.

State government agreed to develop a modalities for Auto renewal of statutory licenses, revalidation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) returnees labour with 5 days of quarantine as per the SOP, COVID – 19 working capital gap funding for business enterprises, vehicles outlets and dealer to be exempted from the purview of left and right rule for opening and closing and Bakeries in the ICR to be allowed to open.

The matter will be thoroughly discussed at a separate meeting with line department on Tuesday and due to which we have decided to called-off our 72 hours shutter down strike in the capital complex including adjoining area. Added Tatung.

He also thanked all the shopkeeper and person attached with business establishment for their active support with administration and government during the long lockdown and hour of crisis during the Covid pandemic.

He appeal all to maintain SoP of Covid management and also abide with the guidelines issued by health department and administration from time to time in the interest of public service for safety and security from Coronavirus (Covid 19).