Arunachal: ACB Makes First Arrest in Rs 130-Crore Highway Scam

ITANAGARR- In a significant development in the alleged Frontier Highway compensation scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Takam Kechak, the District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) of East Kameng district, in connection with irregularities involving more than Rs 130 crore in compensation disbursements.

The arrest is the first in an expanding investigation into alleged malpractice in the land acquisition process for the 125.55-km Lada (Bichom) to Sarli (Kurung Kumey) stretch of the Frontier Highway, officially designated as National Highway-913. The project is considered strategically important for improving connectivity along the India–China border.

According to officials, the case emerged following complaints from landowners, civil society organisations and activists who alleged large-scale discrepancies in compensation awards. These included payments for non-existent land and structures, inflated valuations, and the exclusion of legitimate claimants.

A government-appointed fact-finding committee subsequently examined multiple segments of the project and reported serious procedural lapses and suspected misappropriation of funds. Based on the committee’s interim findings, the state government earlier suspended five officials, including Kechak, along with Divisional Forest Officer Abhinav Kumar, District Agriculture Officer Miram Perme, and District Horticulture Officer C.K. Tayum. Action was also recommended against East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam.

Local organisations such as the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) have continued to stage protests, demanding a transparent and comprehensive investigation. Protesters have called for accountability across all levels of the administration involved in the compensation process.

State authorities have maintained that the investigation is ongoing and will proceed strictly in accordance with the law. Officials have stated that all financial records and documentary evidence are being examined, and that further action will follow if culpability is established.

The Frontier Highway project, envisioned as a critical infrastructure initiative for both defence preparedness and regional development, is now under heightened scrutiny as enforcement agencies intensify their probe into the alleged multi-crore compensation fraud.