Arunachal: Academic Board of ABK conducts free coaching for NEET/JEE 2023 aspirants

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to uplift and empower the poorer sections of society, the Academic Board Adi Bane Kebang (AB ABK) recently organized a 40-day free crash course for NEET/JEE 2023 in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru College Science Club.

On Tuesday, the program successfully concluded with a total of 43 students enrolled, as informed by the Academic Board Member Secretary, Enuk Libang.

The coaching program, which had started on 25th March last, was aimed at providing quality coaching to students who otherwise cannot afford it.

A total of 15 teachers, including 11 Assistant Professors of JN College, selflessly rendered their services for this noble cause. ABK expressed its gratitude to all the teachers who taught free of cost for this program, and Principal JNC for providing the logistic support to the program.

The Academic Board ABK is committed to working towards the betterment and development of education in Adi inhabitant areas.

With various programs such as career counselling, academic excellence awards, free coaching, and scholarships for talented and needy students, ABK aims to provide a better future for the youth in these areas, said Enuk Libang.

Enuk Libang further informed that the next program will be a free coaching program for UPSC-CSE in the month of July. This program aims to provide the same level of quality coaching to those who aspire to clear the UPSC exams but cannot afford it.

With such initiatives, ABK is making a remarkable contribution to the society, and its efforts are highly commendable. We hope that more such organizations come forward to create a brighter future for the youth of our nation.