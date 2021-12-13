Arunachal

Arunachal: ABWW, APSCW organizes legal awareness campaign at Tato

December 13, 2021
Arunachal: ABWW, APSCW organizes legal awareness campaign at Tato

PASIGHAT/TATO (By- Maksam Tayeng ) – A one day legal awareness campaign was organized by Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing (ABKWW) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) at Tato in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday last which was largely attended by womenfolk of the district, PRI leaders, Gaon Burahs, student communities, youths, NGOs.

While speaking on the sideline of the legal awareness programme, Olen Megu Damin, President, ABKWW said that the time has come for women organizations to fight for their rights in all aspects for a happy living in the society with dignity and equality.

Pointing to the several prevailing problems faced by the women in the society, Damin urged upon all sections of the society for development of education, social upliftment, peace and prosperity among the families. ABKWW President also expressed her thankfulness to Yasum Rinya, ZPM Tato, Tajen Hemi public leader, Yaying Bunyi, ex President for their active support and full cooperation extended to the ABKWW and APSCW during the proceedings of the awareness campaign.

On the part of the public from Shi-Yomi district, they appealed ABK and ABKWW (apex) to focus more of ABK-ABKWW’s social activities in Shi-Yomi district for overall socio-economic development of the district and conduct such program in the district in coming days also. Accepting their proposal and obliging on the public appeal of Shi-Yomi, ABKWW President, Olen Megu Damin assured the public to organize a similar programme at Manigong in January next.

On the part of APSCW, Chairman, Radhilu Chai Techi, Hoksum  Ori, Member APSCW, including the district administration spoke on the legal awareness campaign and sensitized the people on property inheritance by women, domestic violence on women, role of women in better social building, ill effect of drugs in the society etc.

Meanwhile, ABKWW has appealed to the state government and telecom department for early installation of mobile towers at Tato where accessibility of internet and proper telephonic calls are a distant dream till date, informed Aling Pinggam, PO, ABK.

