Arunachal: ABSU confers award to student toppers in academic and sport categories in its 3rd annual conference

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng ) All Borguli Students’ Union (ABSU) of Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District, have awarded around 30 student toppers in academic career and 4 sporting talents in its 3rd annual conference-cum-academic excellence award ceremony that was held on Saturday and Sunday amidst the presence of 39th Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng as Chief Guest, former AAPSU General Secretary, Tobom Dai as Guest of Honour and AdiSU president, Jirbo Jamoh and host of GBs and senior citizen of Borguli village.

In the award ceremony students obtaining more than 70% in their respective academic classes of CBSE board and state board examinations like Class-V, VIII, IX, X, XI and XII totaling around 30 students were felicitated with a certificate and mementos in recognition of their academic excellence.

Arunachal: GTGH awarded top performing hospital under AB-PMJAY

A total of 4 sporting talents in the field of football who represented the state and the district in the state and national level from Borguli village were also felicitated including 1 person from the field of arts.

While addressing the students and their parents, Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng deeply appreciated the initiative of ABSU to felicitate the topper students and sporting talents. “Such recognitions to the toppers will motivate the topping students which will also inspire other students to perform better.

A good student will become a good citizen who in turn will make a good state and the country”, added Tayeng.

The theme of the conference cum academic excellence award with a commitment to create an awareness on drug addiction to keep the students away from modern day growing drug addiction will go a long way to the keep the youths of Borguli village away from the touch of drug addictions, lamented Tayeng adding that other student bodies should also spread such awareness programmes among them.

Former AAPSU, GS, Tobom Dai and AdiSU President, Jirbo Jamoh also sounded the same voice of students playing a pivotal role in shaping the future and career of fellow junior students.

As a student leader, the ABSU executive members should play a more active role in guiding the junior students to brighter sides while creating awareness on the side effects of drug addictions which is ruining the lives of several students these days.

Arunachal: Union Minister Visits GHSS Chongkham

A mass rally against drug addiction was also carried out in the village on Sunday starting from Govt. Hr. Secondary School Borguli to the general playground of the village chanting slogans of avoiding drug addictions in which village GBs, village elders also participated besides the students. Several sporting events were also conducted today for the students.

ABSU team led by its president, Tembo Lego, Gen. Secy. Temson Darin, Conference Chairman, Kangge Tayeng and V/Chairman, Kato Tayeng received appreciations from Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng, former AAPSU GS, Tobom Dai and AdiSU President, Jirbo Jamoh for successfully and meaningfully organizing conference cum academic excellence ceremony which creates a positive impact on the student communities.