Arunachal: ABKWW presents traditional wears to DC Pasighat

Pasighat: ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- A team of Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing (ABKWW) led by it’s President, Olen Megu Damin and General Secretary, Opak Takuk Ering presented a beautiful hand woven coat and a shawl to Dr. Kinny Singh, DC Pasighat as a token of gratitude, for her worthy initiative of promoting traditional dresses in the office

Presenting the traditional dress to Dr. Singh, ABKWW President, Olen Megu Damin said that the entire team of ABK is glad to see the good and worthy initiative of DC Pasighat where every employees of district administration will wear traditional dresses twice in a month.

“I am glad to know that DC Pasighat declared to wear local dresses in the office in first Friday of every month which was initiated by the DC even before the launch of vocal for local campaign of government of Arunachal Pradesh and Government of India.

Such steps of DC Pasighat and Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh will help in reviving and restoring the almost lost traditional dresses and wearing of Adis and other tribes after the onset of modern wears”, added the ABKWW President Olen Megu Damin.

While accepting the token presentation at her DC office chamber, Dr. Kinny Singh said that, she made it compulsory for every employee to wear local dresses on first Friday of every month besides Chief Secretary’s direction to wear local dresses on 15th day of every month.

“I personally always desire to promote local dresses and other wears which will help every tribes of the state in reviving and restoring the gradually losing or lost traditional dresses and wears”, added Dr. Singh who was seemingly very impressed by the beauty and quality of hand woven coat and shawl prepared by the ABKWW President Olen Megu Damin herself.