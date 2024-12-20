ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: ABKS Chairman Yangzin Murphew re-unveiled the refined ‘Bugun’s Diorama’

Last Updated: December 20, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ABKS Chairman Yangzin Murphew re-unveiled the refined 'Bugun’s Diorama'

ITANAGAR–  In a simple and impressive ceremony, the Chairman of All Bugun Khowa Society (ABKS), Yangzin Murphew, and Director (I/c) Dept of Research Bomgam Kamduk  re-unveiled the refined “Bugun’s Diorama held at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum on Friday.” The event marked a significant milestone in preserving and promoting the heritage of the Bugun community.

In his address, Murphew expressed heartfelt gratitude to the family of Late RC Bodoi and Editor of Arunachal Today, Sangge Droma, for initiating the refinement project.

“The previous diorama required rectifications, particularly in the depiction of the Bugun community’s traditional clothes and ornaments. This initiative, led by Late R.C. Bodoi’s family and supported by journalist Sangge Droma, has ensured that the Diorama accurately represents our rich cultural heritage,” he stated.

Murphew highlighted the significance of the occasion, noting that the Bugun tribe, one of the oldest recognized tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, has a population of approximately 3,000, predominantly residing in the West Kameng district.

“This is a one of the historic day for us, as it provides an opportunity for the wider public to learn about our community and its unique traditions,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Sangge Droma shared the inspiration behind the project. “During a recent visit to the State Museum, I noticed the need for rectifications in the Bugun Diorama. My late father had shared detailed knowledge about our traditional attire, and so with the support from ABKS and the Research Department, we worked on making these changes,” she said.

Deputy Director of the Research Department, Tage Tabin, commended ABKS and Sangge Droma for their efforts. “Preserving our traditions and culture is vital. Initiatives like these not only ensure accurate representation but also inspire others to contribute. We welcome suggestions for further improvements in our museum,” he stated.

The event was also attended by Bomgam Kamduk Director (i/C) Research Department, students, members of the All Bugun Students Union, and ABKS.

