Arunachal: ABK  women wings joins Mask India Campaign

Pasighat

While joining the Mask India Campaign, the Adi Baane Kebang, Women Wing distributed one thousand six hundreds face masks to frontline workers working against COVID-19 outbreak at Pasighat today.

The team handed over three hundreds face masks to the frontline COVID-19 fighters through Dr. Yater Ringu Darang, Medical Superintendent, BPGH, Pasighat and the rest of the face mask were distributed to the residents of Paglek, Lower Banskota, Air field and nearby areas.

The campaign was mobilized by Mrs Oming Jamoh Pertin, General Secretary, ABK women wing, East Siang District and Dr. Temin Payum, Joint Secretary, Academic Board, ABK, East Siang District with Mrs Oyam Jamoh Tamuk, Mrs Protima Tayeng Lego and Mrs Bonti Borang Perme.

The team conveyed sincere thanks to Dr. David Gao for needful initiative and All East Siang District Registered Contractor Association for funding and support the cause.