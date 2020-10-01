Arunachal: ABK HQ office Do:ying Gu:min inaugurated

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) : The office of Adi Baane Kebang named Do:ying Gu:min was formally inaugurated today by Er. Getom Borang, President, ABK amidst the presence of large gathering of office bearers and members from Adi Baane Kebang, Bogum Bokang Kebang, Adi Agom Kebang, Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing (apex and district units), ABK Youth Wing, Adi Students Union, ABK East Siang including the representatives from various clan leaders of Adi society.

While inaugurating the long felt need of an office for ABK, Er. Getom Borang recalled the good day initiatives of former President, late Kangir Jamoh and former Secretary General, Bodong Yirang under whose leadership the process and sanctioning of funds for the construction of ABK office began when the then Chief Minister, Nabam Tuki granted the funds.

Borang was speaking about in a formal programme after the ABK flag hoisting ceremony programme in which representatives and leaders from various clans(opin buang) also presented their suggestions and views before the ABK leaderships.

Ranging from issues concerning the Adis like suggestion for abolishing revenge system prevailing among Adis of Shi-Yomi district, suggestion for compulsory arrangement for Community Burial ground for villages which do not have one, strict pursuance with state government for inclusion of Adi villages under Ruksin areas in East Siang district from newly bifurcated Lower Siang District etc. were placed by many of clan based leaders.

“Though it is yet to be fully completed, we are happy that finally we are shifting our office to this new permanent location after our functioning from a temporary office at JP buildings from quite some time now at Forest Colony. After this office fully completes all our office works will be operational from this building, however we will start working from here from today onwards”, said ABK President, Getom Borang.

Meanwhile, ABK Secretary General, Okom Yosung, who received huge praises from all quarters of ABK members, especially from ABK Women Wing (apex) led by Olen Megu Damin for his notable works for betterment of Adi society, Okom Yosung was contended to see the huge turn up of various clan leaders of Adi society despite this period of pandemic.

“Out of 31, 28 clans/societies leaders and representatives attended the ABK inauguration ceremony today and gave their valuable suggestions which is really praiseworthy and will be helpful for the betterment of Adi society”, said Yosung.

Earlier, a Taku Ta:bat, Asi-Among Lubey (traditional rituals) including tree plantion programme was also held in the premises of the new and permanent ABK building located opposite Pasighat Indoor Stadium, the old location of the Old Latbong Hall.