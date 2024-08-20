Arunachal: ABK gives ‘Annual Excellence Award’ to achievers

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The academic board of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) today gave away its ‘Annual Excellence Award-2024’ to the AISSE and AISSCE toppers, gold medalists for various U.G and P.G courses from institutions recognized by U.G.C., Group-A officers selected through UPSC and APPSC, doctorate awardees from institutions recognized by U.G.C., and other achievers from various fields belonging to Adi community, in a function held at the auditorium of College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat.

The annual excellence award function was attended by P.D. Sona, Minister, Education, Tourism, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs & Libraries as Chief Guest and Matheim Linggi, Chairman, Mishmi Welfare Society as guest of honour besides Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang as special guests and DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu, SP Pasighat, Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, BN Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat and hosts of dignitaries from ABK, HoDs and public leaders.

The awards were given to the student toppers in their respective classes and courses, new doctorate degree awardees, newly appointed government officers, besides a host of dedicated teachers, social workers from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai districts. All of them were honoured with certificates of appreciation, mementos and cash rewards by the dignitaries.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Education Minister, Passang Dorjee Sona said that the undying efforts of ABK Academic Board to motivate the students and other achievers is praiseworthy, as ABK has been extensively working in the field of education and should continue to make the people aware of the importance of education in nation-building.

Such noble work of recognizing the achievers should be continued in order to boost up the morale of students to do better in future, he said and advised the toppers to aim big and concentrate in achieving it. Hard work was the key to success and therefore, the students should study attentively and sincerely to become worthy citizens of the nation and pay back to the society, added Sona.

Meanwhile, Matheim Linggi, Chairman, Mishmi Welfare Society as guest of honour, appreciated the role of the ABK for conducting the event in a befitting manner and said that CBOs play a vital role in advocating for rights and interests of their community members.

They mobilize community members to take collective action to address issues affecting their community. They facilitate community welfare meetings, awareness and other events to engage community members in decision-making process and in this regard, ABK was doing commendable job, he opined. Matheim also congratulated the achievers for setting an example for the society.

Among some of the noted awardees, Padma Shri, Yanung Jamoh Lego who was awarded by ABK in the field of herbal medicine and agriculture and Smti Olen Megu Damin, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee in the field of folk and traditional music & dance including her immense contribution to ABK by creating marriage mark for both men and women etc also spoke on the occasion.

Both Yanung and Olen shared their emotional expression over getting the recognition from ABK which is the apex and appellate body of the Adi community. They too motivated the students to excel more in their respective fields of education and various careers besides suggesting ABK academic board to continue the award programmes.

ABK President, Tadum Libang in his welcome speech also spoke in detail about the aims and objectives of ABK Academic board’s annual excellence award. While Enuk Libang, Secretary Education, ABK-cum-Member Secretary, ABK Academic Board also highlighted the importance of awarding the toppers and achievers.

He also informed the press, when asked, the reason for which they did not accept the token money offered to ABK by the Chief Guest PD Sona in appreciation of the good work of ABK. Joining with the previous kind gesture of ABK General Secretary, Vijay Taram who conveyed to the minister that they can’t accept the token money, Libang said that ABK works for the community on a voluntary basis for the welfare of its own community so accepting token money from our invited guests is not good.

The guests’ accepting our invitations and joining us in our special occasion like today by sparing their valuable time is more than enough, added Libang.