Arunachal: ABK, AdiSU, and ABKYW Extend Relief to Kaying Fire Victims

KAYING ( Maksam Tayeng ) – In a heartfelt show of solidarity and compassion, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), along with its student and youth wings – the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) and the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) – visited the victims of the devastating fire incident that gutted several homes in Kaying, Siang District, on July 14.

Led by ABK President Tanon Tatak, the visiting team distributed essential relief items to affected families and assured them of continued support. Accompanying him were ABK Vice President Olen Megu Damin, ABKYW President Oki Dai, and AdiSU President Jirbo Jamoh, along with central office bearers of all three wings.

“In this tragedy of our people in Kaying, the entire ABK and Adi community stands united in grief and support. We pray such unfortunate accidents never occur again,” said Tanon Tatak, while consoling the victims.

Also Read- Keyi Panyor DC Leads Comprehensive Inspection of 22 Schools to Revamp Education Standards

During the visit, ABK leaders interacted closely with affected families, offering not just material aid but also emotional strength. The fire had reportedly destroyed 7 houses and 2 granaries, displacing several families.

In a moving voice message, Vice President Olen Megu Damin shared a chilling account from villagers:

A woman, whose house first caught fire, reportedly ran to seek shelter in nearby homes, but each house she entered also caught fire, leading to more destruction. Eventually, fearing further spread, villagers stopped her, and she found shelter in a distant agricultural hut, which also burned down.

Also Read- Delta Boeing 737 Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Fire

“This incident reflects the age-old traditional wisdom of the Adi people—’Nyonam, Kojing Kunam’—which advises those affected by fire to remain isolated temporarily to avoid spiritual or circumstantial spread of the misfortune,” Damin emphasized.

“Let us not forget or ignore our customs, especially when they have proven true in tragic events like this.”

AdiSU President Jirbo Jamoh expressed that the visit was not just a gesture of relief but one of understanding and solidarity:

“We listened to their stories, shared their pain, and learned how best to support them. In times like this, community unity is everything. Let’s come together and help them rebuild.”