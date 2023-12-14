Arunachal: AASSAC to felicitate Tari and Tallo during annual meet

ITANAGAR- Alumni Association of Sainik Schools Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) would felicitate newly inducted Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission member Col. Koj Tari (retd) and recently inducted IAS officer Taru Tallo on Saturday during the Annual Alumni-Meet-cum-Picnic of AASSAC to be held at Sopo.

AASSAC president and HPD chief engineer Pura Tupe said ‘AASSAC is extremely proud of the achievements of our brothers Koj Tari and Taru Tallo, who are alumnus of Sainik School Imphal. We will felicitate them and give them opportunity to share their vast experiences to inspire our upcoming young generation boys and girls of Arunachal Pradesh studying in various Sainik Schools in India’.

Extending gratefulness to Pema Khandu led State Govt. for selecting Col. Tari to the coveted post, the AASSAC president also said that induction of the decorated veteran army officer as APPSC member would not go in vain and Col. Tari would surely stand by his duty in an honest and disciplined manner as taught in Sainik School and in the Armed forces, said Tupe.

AASSAC General Secretary Techi Tajo said ‘it is indeed good news that one of our alumni and senior Col. Koj Tari (retd) has been selected as member of the prestigious Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. We hope Col.Tari would bring in the much needed changes in APPSC system to meet the hopes and aspirations of our unemployed educated youth’, said Tajo. The AASSAC general secretary also said induction of Taru Tallo to IAS will motivate the young generation students of Sainik Schools to open up their horizons.

Col. Koj Tari (retd.) belongs to Dutta village of Ziro under Lower Subansiri District. He had done his schooling from Sainik School Imphal from 1978 to1985 and got into National Defence Academy in 1985. He got commissioned into Jat Regiment in 1988.

Col. Tari also did a commando course, security course for officers at Military Intelligence Training and Depot, Pune, Instructor course for Counter insurgency and Jungle Warfare at Vairengte, Mizoram. Besides being an excellent footballer and a keen sportsman during his school days, Col. Tari also possesses a First Class M. Sc Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University and First Class M.Sc Degree in Counseling Psychology from MLC University, Shillong.

During his professional service life, Col. Tari participated in several classified operations for which he had been awarded commendation medals. Col. Tari has also the distinction of successfully conducting many recruitment examinations for NCC and soldiers in the Armed forces.

Alumni Association of Sainik Schools Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) is one of the oldest and biggest alumni platforms of students from Arunachal Pradesh who studied in various Sainik Schools in the country. It has an enrolled membership of more than 2000 alumnus with many prominent personalities including Late Kuru Hassang, the first fighter pilot of AP, Late Dera Natung, Late Jarbom Gamlin, several serving and retired chief engineers, top bureaucrats, serving armed force personnel, technocrats and businessmen.