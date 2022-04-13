Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

TAWANG- The Aashwasan Campaign to break the chain of the spread of Tuberculosis(TB) and COVID-19 infection was launched at KDS District Hospital Tawang by Lobsang Tsering, Adl.DC(Hqrtrs) in presence of Dr.Vivek Pratap Singh ( Zonal lead Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland) Dr.Kuru Kania ,State TB Coordinator,DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama,MS KDS Dist Hospital Tawang Dr.N.Namshum, DTO (NTEP) Dr.Urgen Lhamo other Senior Doctors staff and Volunteers of Piramal Swasthya.

The Campaign will further be conducted by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute with support from the Concerned deptt in ten blocks of the district. Sputum collection will be done at the village level and free of cost testing and treatment will be provided by the Government ( District Tuberculosis Centre, Tawang as well as Nutritional support under Nikshay Poshan Yojana) upon confirmation of the disease.

This will help in preventing the spread of infectious disease like TB informed DTO ( NTEP) Dr.Urgen Lhamo.

Dr.Urgen Lhamo further informed that keeping in view the aspect of community participation, PRI Members, Community Influencers, Leaders and traditional healers will also be involved during the campaign to make all the villages free of TB.