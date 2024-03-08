Arunachal: AAPSU women celebrate Women’s Day with river cleanup, awareness talks

ITANAGAR- The Women Executive Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) celebrated International Women’s Day with a day full of events and social service including river cleanup at the Puroik colony here in Papu Nallah.

The day kicked off with a river cleaning which was held in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River.

The AAPSU team then beautified the area by planting fruit and ornamental trees at the local middle school. They also distributed sanitary napkins to those in need.

Advocate Elina Perme, a resource person, addressed the gathering on the POCSO Act and domestic violence. Her talk aimed to educate students on their rights and how to identify and report abuse.

She urged students to speak to their parents if they experience inappropriate touching and emphasized the importance of parental awareness regarding legal recourse available to them.

Another resource person, Alisha K Meitei from the District Tobacco Control Cell, spoke about the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. Her talk focused on the dangers of tobacco use and the legal restrictions on its sale and consumption.

Kanku Kabak, Assistant Art and Cultural Secretary AAPSU, chaired the event. In her welcome address, she introduced the theme, “Inspire Inclusion,” and highlighted the participation of various organizations like the Kamle District Coordination, Ziro-2 College Coordination, and the Kapu Kabak Youth Foundation.

AAPSU Women Cell President, Ponung Darang, emphasized the vital role women play in society. She stressed the importance of caring for and respecting women, while also ensuring proper upbringing for girls.

Darang expressed concern about the findings during the river cleaning, where many used diapers and sanitary pads were discarded. She appealed to the community to be more mindful of the environment and urged vending machines to properly dispose of non-biodegradable waste.

Darang also brought attention to the dilapidated state of the Wire Suspension Bridge over the Papu River, which serves as a crucial connection between the Puroik settlement and the capital city.

The bridge’s condition poses a safety risk, especially for schoolchildren who use it daily to access the middle school. She urged the local MLA and government to address this urgent need for repairs to prevent potential accidents.