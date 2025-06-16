Arunachal: AAPSU Leads Massive Rally in Itanagar Against Illegal Immigration

ITANAGAR- Hundreds of protesters braved heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital today, joining a “Mega Mass Referendum Rally” organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to demand action against illegal immigration. Starting at Akashdeep Complex and marching toward Raj Bhawan, the rally highlighted growing concerns over undocumented migrants and non-tribal voters, which AAPSU claims threaten the state’s indigenous identity and demographic stability.

The protest, part of a statewide campaign launched on June 9 under the theme “Save Arunachal from Illegal Immigrants,” saw participants urging the state government to purify electoral rolls by removing non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (non-APST) individuals and deport illegal immigrants.

AAPSU also called for stricter enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and cabinet approval of a three-tier verification process to ensure only eligible voters remain registered.

“We cannot let unchecked immigration erode our rights and identity,” said an AAPSU spokesperson, referencing issues like the spread of Chakma-Hajong refugees and suspected Bangladeshi settlers beyond designated areas.

The rally aligns with recent Union Ministry of Home Affairs directives to verify credentials of suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Similar protests have occurred across Arunachal, including in Changlang on June 11, where student unions demanded action against Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlers in protected tribal areas. The movement has sparked widespread discussion, with many residents voicing support for protecting indigenous rights.

The state government has yet to respond officially, but AAPSU vowed to continue its campaign until concrete measures are implemented. As Arunachal grapples with these complex issues, today’s rally underscored the urgency felt by its indigenous communities.