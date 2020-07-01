Arunachal: AAPSU demands lockdown in Capital Complex to contain spread of Covid-19

Itanagar- Keeping in mind the possibilities of community spread after two frontline works in State Capital Region were tested Covid 19 positive, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded immediately impose of three to seven days’ lockdown in capital region to stop possible transmission of Covid-19 at the community level and also to pave way for smooth contact tracing of primary, secondary contacts.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai today in a press conference informed that they placed the demand before the DC on Tuesday after two frontline workers tested positive for Covid-19 at the quarantine centre in Lekhi. And we also demanded that lockdown should be continues till completion of contact tracing.

The lockdown would facilitate contact-tracing of first and second contacts, as well as break the possible chain of community transmission in the capital region if it takes place.

He also said that if governments and District administration failed to do the lockdown then the union compel to go for lockdown to protect our people with supports of public and other organization which we already tried it at Pasighat with the help of several students, social, CBO and other organizations, which we did not want to do he added.

We would like to request the state government and the capital administration to take a decision on its demand “immediately”.

Expressing concern over the circulating the names and address of the covid-19 positive patients particularly the covid 19 warrior and attacking their family in social media forum AAPSU Vice president Meje Taku said that the covid 19 warriors are fighting with covid 19 putting their life in risk to protect us and protect the people of state. Instead of supporting and respecting them some sections of peoples are giving negative comments on them.

They went covid care center to protect and safety and security of the people of State not for their enjoyment. requested everyone to refrain from such kind’s negatives comments and giving stigmatizing the frontline workers and requested to support and pray for them.

The AAPSU also demanded that the district administration provide board and lodging to the frontline workers stationed at quarantine centers.

Many officials and workers are doing duty at quarantine centres commuting from homes, which is directly or indirectly putting their families at risk,” the union said. “All such officials and frontline workers should be properly tested before they are relieved from duty. Repeatedly AAPSU is requesting in this matter but why government has ignoring on it?

Expressing serious concern over people not following the Covid-19 preventive measures amid rising cases. “Many people are seen defying social distancing norms and venturing out without wearing facemasks, AAPSU President Hawa Bagang said that Corona virus is those disease which people hatred it also the person whom tested positive even their family and relatives have to stay away from them. And even die, death body also not give to family members. So he appealed every section of peoples to follow the government’s guidelines and stay away from corona virus.

He also requested all the district Administration and concern department that whatever fund is releasing by the government for covid 19 should be use properly.